Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERIC. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 62,941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

