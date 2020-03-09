TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on TETRA Technologies from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,630 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 625,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 170,083 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

