Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

