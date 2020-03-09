TheStreet Downgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to C

TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE:MGP opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

