Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,020 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $355,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after buying an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,945,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,339,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Shares of TD stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

