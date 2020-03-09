TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) will issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TACT stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.10. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TACT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

