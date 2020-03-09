TransAlta’s (TA) Sector Perform Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

TransAlta stock opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.04. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

