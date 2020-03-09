TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) PT Lowered to $45.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

THS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $316,120. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

