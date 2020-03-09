Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

