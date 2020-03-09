True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.25 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $645.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.12. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.40 and a 52 week high of C$8.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

