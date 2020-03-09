U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,203,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,623,223 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.65% of U.S. Bancorp worth $604,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

