UBS Group Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €20.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.82 ($30.02).

EPA UG opened at €16.15 ($18.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.29. Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

