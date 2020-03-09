UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €36.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.33 ($60.85).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €23.40 ($27.21) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.06. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

