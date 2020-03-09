UBS Group Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.14 ($17.60).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.