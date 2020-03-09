United Natural Foods (UNFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY20 guidance at $1.22-1.76 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNFI opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

