Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $19.07 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

