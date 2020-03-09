ValuEngine Lowers China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

