ValuEngine Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

