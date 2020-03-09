Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

