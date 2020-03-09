Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lowered by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 70,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 796.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 67,220 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

