Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7,185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 35,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

