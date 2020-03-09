Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET opened at $7.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.