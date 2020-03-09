Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VICR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.09 and a beta of 0.72. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.36%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $99,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $259,744. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $16,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,814,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.