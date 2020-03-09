Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

VNOM stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,686,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after buying an additional 176,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

