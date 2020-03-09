Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 72.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $7,365.00 and $6.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,243,752 coins and its circulating supply is 7,030,545 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

