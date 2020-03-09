Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

VVNT opened at $26.54 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

