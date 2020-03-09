Vivint Solar (VSLR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vivint Solar to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,222.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $164,878.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,808.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,335 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,229 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

