Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.69 ($63.59).

ETR VNA opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.69. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12 month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

