Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.69 ($63.59).

VNA stock opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 52-week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

