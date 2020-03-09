Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.69 ($63.59).

Vonovia stock opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12-month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

