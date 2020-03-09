Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

WBA stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

