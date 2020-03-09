Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

