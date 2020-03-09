Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Volkswagen (VOW3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) recently:

3/9/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €166.00 ($193.02) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €204.00 ($237.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €184.00 ($213.95) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Volkswagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/31/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €214.00 ($248.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Volkswagen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €196.00 ($227.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €132.84 ($154.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.