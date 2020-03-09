Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RealReal (REAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2020 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

2/26/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – RealReal is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.01 on Monday. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.60.

Get RealReal Inc alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,262. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,828 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 748,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in RealReal by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 518,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.