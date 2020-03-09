Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) & Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Financial Contrast

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 2 0 2.67 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 64.82% 17.32% 8.10% Equity Commonwealth 385.36% 15.13% 13.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 7.22 $315.43 million $2.10 12.97 Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 30.06 $492.68 million $0.78 40.38

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

