Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,193,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,644,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.4% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $763,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,251 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 106,010 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 22,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 779.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 148,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 131,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

