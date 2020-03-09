Wells Fargo & Co Trims Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Target Price to $92.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $80.04 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

