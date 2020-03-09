Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $157.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

WHR opened at $121.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7,987.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

