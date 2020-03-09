Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WKHS opened at $2.80 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have commented on WKHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

