Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

YGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

YGR opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.09. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

