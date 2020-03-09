Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.37). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

