Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). Geron posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Geron by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Geron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

