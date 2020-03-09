Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $615.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,791,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,554,000 after buying an additional 117,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 205,401 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 403,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

