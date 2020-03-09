Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of ALG opened at $110.36 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $92.44 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.46.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 122.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.