Zacks Investment Research Lowers FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTSI. ValuEngine downgraded FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FTS International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded FTS International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTS International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. FTS International has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $88.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.01.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. Analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTS International news, Director Carol J. Johnson acquired 52,500 shares of FTS International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

