Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBB. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.33.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $134.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $113.58 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,356,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,649,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

