Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYX. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.10.

AYX stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.01, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,946 shares of company stock worth $69,704,212 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

