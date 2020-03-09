Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

HBCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.45. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

