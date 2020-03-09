Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,911,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,326,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,743,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

