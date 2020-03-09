Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

MTRN stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Materion has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $956.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. Materion’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Materion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Materion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Materion by 95.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

